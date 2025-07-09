Ethereum security revolution coming? Vitalik Buterin drops bold proposal

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/09 14:14
Capverse
CAP$0.10426+0.07%
  • Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has proposed a gas cap per transaction to boost the chain’s security.
  • Ethereum could become safer, more stable, and ready for institutional use cases. 
  • The proposed upgrade does not have a major impact on existing users and supports existing dApps. 

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed an improvement to the blockchain to boost Ether’s network security. Buterin plans to cap each Ethereum transaction at 16.77 million gas and reduce the risk of attacks on the blockchain. 

Buterin’s proposal aims to address Ethereum network issues like optimizing compatibility for roll-ups and parallel execution efficiency. The proposal, EIP-7983 is currently in the draft stage. 

Ethereum security boost incoming?

Ethereum could see a boost in its security if there is a lower risk of Denial of Service (DoS attack) and the stability of the chain is improved. Buterin proposes to improve this and the performance of the chain through an Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) labeled EIP-7983

In short, EIP-7983 attempts to improve predictability in transaction execution and builds on prior efforts like a proposal to limit maximum gas usage to 30 million, EIP-7825. EIP-7983 calls for halving the maximum gas usage and sets a cap of 16.77 million gas units for each Ethereum transaction, and the barrier will have no impact on the majority of users. 

The proposed cap is large enough to cover the needs of decentralized applications on the Ethereum blockchain. 

Currently, a single transaction on the Ethereum blockchain could consume the entire capacity of a block. Attackers could exploit this vulnerability in the chain and make the network unstable and unpredictable. 

Vitalik’s proposal calls for a better distribution of resources on the Ethereum blockchain. The new cap is like a stricter rule and will help resist attacks from malicious entities. The blockchain will simply reject any transaction that exceeds the cap and effectively change the logic that secures the Ethereum chain. 

Toni Wahrstätter, a researcher at the Applied Research Group (ARG) of the Ethereum Foundation, is the co-author of the proposal. Wahrstätter notes that the new rule is not expected to disrupt a majority of the transactions that already consume far less gas. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

A publicação "GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à Tesouraria" apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O Grupo GD Culture celebrou um acordo de troca de ações para adquirir os ativos da Pallas Capital, incluindo 7.500 BTC, para acelerar a sua estratégia de tesouraria cripto. A aquisição da Pallas Capital impulsiona a estratégia de tesouraria da GD Culture. A GD Culture Group Limited (Nasdaq: GDC) anunciou um acordo histórico para adquirir a Pallas Capital Holding Ltd., adicionando 7.500 bitcoin ao seu balanço como parte [...] Fonte: https://news.bitcoin.com/gd-culture-to-acquire-pallas-capital-assets-adding-7500-bitcoin-to-treasury/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,455.61-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011012+5.34%
Particl
PART$0.2653-1.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:51
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011825-1.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003768-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18649-5.86%
Threshold
T$0.01237+1.97%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado