Aevo unveils platform offering 1000x leverage on select stocks like MSTR and CRCL

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:43
Wink
LIKE$0.006617-7.84%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2826-2.71%
Aevo
AEVO$0.06287-2.96%
Degen
DEGEN$0.00199-0.35%

Aevo, a decentralized derivatives exchange built on a custom Ethereum layer 2, has introduced “Aevo Degen,” a new product offering up to 1000x leverage on tokenized stocks.

The product, which went live on July 8, currently supports Coinbase (COIN), Robinhood (HOOD), MicroStrategy (MSTR), and Circle (CRCL), with more stocks expected to be added. Trades are only available during U.S. stock market hours, and all positions are automatically closed at the end of each trading day. 

https://twitter.com/aevoxyz/status/1942581727425356290?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

With a small amount of capital, users can place large directional bets thanks to the product’s design for short-term, high-risk trading. The 1000x leverage enables a trader to control a $100,000 position using just $100. However, on that scale, a single 0.1% move in the wrong direction can wipe out the entire position.

Aevo (AEVO) uses an off-chain order book for fast execution, while trade settlement takes place on-chain using its layer 2 rollup. This setup keeps trading quick and costs low while maintaining transparency and user custody. 

Aevo’s platform does not charge standard trading fees for Aevo Degen. Instead, traders only pay if they make a profit, in which case a portion of their gains goes to the platform. This fee model is designed to support active traders and speculators, who might be sensitive to frequent trading costs.

The platform uses tokenized stock derivatives instead of actual shares. These tokens don’t represent direct ownership, but they use oracles to track actual stock prices. This approach helps keep the system flexible, allowing users to trade stocks within the crypto ecosystem without needing a traditional brokerage.

The launch of Aevo Degen adds to a growing list of efforts to bring traditional financial products into decentralized platforms. It also raises questions around risk and regulation, especially with such high leverage involved.

While Aevo says it has built a strong technical infrastructure, users must still manage risk carefully. Large swings in price can result in fast and heavy losses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

A publicação "GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à Tesouraria" apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O Grupo GD Culture celebrou um acordo de troca de ações para adquirir os ativos da Pallas Capital, incluindo 7.500 BTC, para acelerar a sua estratégia de tesouraria cripto. A aquisição da Pallas Capital impulsiona a estratégia de tesouraria da GD Culture. A GD Culture Group Limited (Nasdaq: GDC) anunciou um acordo histórico para adquirir a Pallas Capital Holding Ltd., adicionando 7.500 bitcoin ao seu balanço como parte [...] Fonte: https://news.bitcoin.com/gd-culture-to-acquire-pallas-capital-assets-adding-7500-bitcoin-to-treasury/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,455.61-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011012+5.34%
Particl
PART$0.2653-1.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:51
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011825-1.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003768-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18649-5.86%
Threshold
T$0.01237+1.97%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado