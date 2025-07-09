Analysis: Fed's June meeting minutes may reveal possibility of September rate cut

By: PANews
2025/07/09 12:48
MAY
MAY$0.02899-2.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+13.63%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to foreign media analysis, the minutes of the Fed's June meeting are scheduled to be released at 02:00 on Thursday morning Beijing time. In the June interest rate meeting, Fed officials kept interest rates between 4.25% and 4.50%, and said there could be two rate cuts before the end of the year. Investors will focus on the minutes showing signs that the Fed's wait-and-see phase is coming to an end. The June statement confirmed the improvement in inflation data, and the minutes may further indicate that the committee expects to have the data needed to make a rate cut decision before the end of the summer. If the situation is as expected, this will strengthen market expectations for a rate cut in September.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

A publicação "GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à Tesouraria" apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O Grupo GD Culture celebrou um acordo de troca de ações para adquirir os ativos da Pallas Capital, incluindo 7.500 BTC, para acelerar a sua estratégia de tesouraria cripto. A aquisição da Pallas Capital impulsiona a estratégia de tesouraria da GD Culture. A GD Culture Group Limited (Nasdaq: GDC) anunciou um acordo histórico para adquirir a Pallas Capital Holding Ltd., adicionando 7.500 bitcoin ao seu balanço como parte [...] Fonte: https://news.bitcoin.com/gd-culture-to-acquire-pallas-capital-assets-adding-7500-bitcoin-to-treasury/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,455.61-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011012+5.34%
Particl
PART$0.2653-1.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:51
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011825-1.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003768-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18649-5.86%
Threshold
T$0.01237+1.97%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado