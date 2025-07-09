A whale exchanged 55 BTC for 2293.8 ETH in the last half hour

By: PANews
2025/07/09 11:54
Bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
Ethereum
Wrapped BTC
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who opened a position of 67.98 WBTC at the low of $102,274 on June 24th, exchanged 55 BTC for 2,293.8 ETH (about $5.96 million) in the past half hour. The WBTC selling price was $108,547, locking in a profit of $345,000.

