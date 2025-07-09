Russian Embassy Demands US State Dept. Provide Updates on WEX CEO Dmitry Vasiliev

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/09 07:30
Threshold
T$0.01237+1.89%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,335.97-0.78%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002256-5.96%

The Russian Embassy in Washington DC has demanded that the US State Department provide Moscow with updates on Dmitry Vasiliev, the former CEO of the crypto exchange WEX.

The Russian state-run news agency TASS reported that the press service of the diplomatic mission confirmed it had sent the department a formal request.

The service said the embassy was “closely monitoring the situation around Dmitry Vasiliev.” It noted that Polish courts extradited the Russian citizen at the request of the US authorities.” A spokesperson said:

Russian Embassy: We Want Updates on Vasiliev

The service also demanded that Russian consular officers be allowed to meet with Vasiliev under the terms of the 1964 Bilateral Consular Convention.

Vasiliev and others set up WEX as a successor to the BTC-e exchange. It ceased trading in 2018. The closure left scores of customers unable to access fiat and coins worth almost $0.5 billion.

The embassy said that once it receives information about Vasiliev, it would “immediately contact him and provide him with the necessary consular and legal assistance.”

The Russian Embassy in Washington DC in 2020.The Russian Embassy in Washington DC in 2020. (Source: Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs [CC BY 4.0])

Vasiliev’s legal team at the European Court of Human Rights last month told Russian reporters that Polish officials had deported their client from Warsaw in 2024.

At the time, Vasiliev was wanted in the United States. Prosecutors say he masterminded a criminal fraud and money laundering network.

The lawyers said that Vasiliev was extradited to the US “as part of a criminal case involving [the former BTC-e finance chief] Alexander Vinnik.”

US prosecutors accused Vinnik of laundering $4 billion to $9 billion through the now-defunct BTC-e crypto exchange. Greek police arrested him in 2017. A court then extradited him to the US in August 2022.

In February this year, Vinnik was freed in a prisoner swap with the American teacher Marc Fogel. US prosecutors dropped all charges against him shortly after.

The legal team added that Vasiliev could face up to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors have brought two separate charges against the ex-exchange chief, the lawyers said.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

A publicação "GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à Tesouraria" apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O Grupo GD Culture celebrou um acordo de troca de ações para adquirir os ativos da Pallas Capital, incluindo 7.500 BTC, para acelerar a sua estratégia de tesouraria cripto. A aquisição da Pallas Capital impulsiona a estratégia de tesouraria da GD Culture. A GD Culture Group Limited (Nasdaq: GDC) anunciou um acordo histórico para adquirir a Pallas Capital Holding Ltd., adicionando 7.500 bitcoin ao seu balanço como parte [...] Fonte: https://news.bitcoin.com/gd-culture-to-acquire-pallas-capital-assets-adding-7500-bitcoin-to-treasury/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,455.61-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011012+5.34%
Particl
PART$0.2653-1.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:51
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011825-1.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003768-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18649-5.86%
Threshold
T$0.01237+1.97%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado