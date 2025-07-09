[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 9, 2025 – Nasdaq-Listed GameSquare Announces $100M ETH Treasury Strategy By: CryptoNews 2025/07/09 11:02

CAP $0.10426 -0.13% ETH $3,820 +0.02%

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.4%. Bitcoin is up nearly 1% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $108,600. Ethereum has also jumped 3% as it trades around $2,600. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.