Mind Network and ByteDance’s cloud platform BytePlus signed a letter of intent (MOU) to jointly promote the construction of trusted AI infrastructure

By: PANews
2025/07/09 10:58
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13119-6.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0766-4.13%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0003192-2.20%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to official news, Mind Network announced a strategic partnership with BytePlus, a cloud computing platform under ByteDance. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation around encrypted AI reasoning and trusted agent ecology to promote the implementation of trusted AI.

BytePlus will open its large language model DeepSeek to Mind Network through a standardized API. Mind Network uses FHE (fully homomorphic encryption) to encrypt and protect the entire reasoning process, ensuring the security of the entire process from input to model output. All calculations and verification processes are completed through the Function Compute infrastructure provided by BytePlus, taking into account both high performance and security.

In addition, Mind Network will also be integrated into BytePlus and ByteDance's intelligent agent platform Coze through its MCP (Model Context Protocol) component, providing Agents with default encryption, on-chain verification and cross-platform collaboration capabilities, and supporting secure operation in ecosystems such as Lark, becoming the first infrastructure provider to implement FHE services in Lark.

Mind Network is pioneering a fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) infrastructure that is resistant to quantum attacks, driving a fully encrypted Internet through secure data and AI computing, and working with industry leaders to promote the development of the zero-trust Internet protocol HTTPZ, setting new standards for trusted AI and encrypted data processing for the Web3 and AI ecosystems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

A publicação "GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à Tesouraria" apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O Grupo GD Culture celebrou um acordo de troca de ações para adquirir os ativos da Pallas Capital, incluindo 7.500 BTC, para acelerar a sua estratégia de tesouraria cripto. A aquisição da Pallas Capital impulsiona a estratégia de tesouraria da GD Culture. A GD Culture Group Limited (Nasdaq: GDC) anunciou um acordo histórico para adquirir a Pallas Capital Holding Ltd., adicionando 7.500 bitcoin ao seu balanço como parte [...] Fonte: https://news.bitcoin.com/gd-culture-to-acquire-pallas-capital-assets-adding-7500-bitcoin-to-treasury/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,455.61-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011012+5.34%
Particl
PART$0.2653-1.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:51
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011825-1.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003768-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18649-5.86%
Threshold
T$0.01237+1.97%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado