Ethereum NFT Series Goblintown Launches Official Meme Coin "GOB" on Solana

By: PANews
2025/07/09 11:02
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008651-0.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001659-0.53%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004172-0.52%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Decrypt, the Ethereum NFT series Goblintown has launched the official Meme coin "GOB" on the Solana blockchain. The token was launched by Exploding Goblin LLC, a subsidiary of Truth Arts, to solve the lifespan problem of new Meme coins. The project will grant the ownership of GOB tokens to a single NFT in the Truth Arts ecosystem, and the quota is reserved for current NFT holders. GOB tokens will not be fully vested, but will be vested in part every second within 24 months, and holders can claim them weekly (the vesting period for companies and team members is 30 months, and the first 6 months are locked).

In addition, in order to deal with the "sniper" problem, Goblintown launched GOB through the community without prior announcement, and the proportion of available tokens on the first day was small. The project will also implement a 2.5% token tax to solve liquidity management problems, and the tax will be used to supplement the liquidity pool, etc., to create a deflationary effect. The founder of the project believes that although the elements of the GOB token design are not innovative, the combination will help maintain the token.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

A publicação "GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à Tesouraria" apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O Grupo GD Culture celebrou um acordo de troca de ações para adquirir os ativos da Pallas Capital, incluindo 7.500 BTC, para acelerar a sua estratégia de tesouraria cripto. A aquisição da Pallas Capital impulsiona a estratégia de tesouraria da GD Culture. A GD Culture Group Limited (Nasdaq: GDC) anunciou um acordo histórico para adquirir a Pallas Capital Holding Ltd., adicionando 7.500 bitcoin ao seu balanço como parte [...] Fonte: https://news.bitcoin.com/gd-culture-to-acquire-pallas-capital-assets-adding-7500-bitcoin-to-treasury/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,455.61-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011012+5.34%
Particl
PART$0.2653-1.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:51
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011825-1.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003768-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18649-5.86%
Threshold
T$0.01237+1.97%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado