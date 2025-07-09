Volkswagen ADMT Selects Hivemapper on Solana to Power Self-Driving Taxi Test Fleet

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, Volkswagen ADMT, Volkswagen's autonomous driving subsidiary, will obtain real-time street view data from Bee Maps. Bee Maps is a spatial intelligence service running on Hivemapper's Solana map network. Hivemapper's CEO said that this cooperation allows maps to "go from static to dynamic", and the autonomous taxi fleet needs data that "keeps pace with street changes".

Bee Maps aggregates images uploaded by drivers who have installed the "Bee" dashcam, and uses machine learning models to convert them into information such as lane lines. Participants who verify the data can obtain HONEY tokens and provide "the latest global map data" to Hivemapper. It records data on the Solana blockchain, and the network covers a considerable proportion of roads around the world and is updated more frequently. Bee Maps sells data through APIs for use by logistics and self-driving taxi developers. The two parties did not disclose financial terms, and Bee Maps usually charges based on usage.