Solana Futures Trading Volume on CME Group Exceeds $4 Billion By: PANews 2025/07/09 09:02

SOL $180,45 -1,68%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Solana (SOL) futures trading volume has exceeded US$4 billion on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group), one of the world's largest regulated derivatives exchanges.