Phantom puts perps in traders’ pockets as mobile-first derivatives go live

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 04:33
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002956-1.76%
Prosper
PROS$0.04587+4.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02312-1.28%

Perpetual futures see over $100 billion in daily trading volume, yet most platforms still cater to pros. Phantom’s mobile-first approach could be the bridge or the breaking point for retail adoption.

On July 8, Phantom, the crypto wallet best known for its seamless Solana and Ethereum integrations, rolled out perpetual futures trading directly within its app.

https://twitter.com/phantom/status/1942628993636917311

Unlike traditional perps platforms that overwhelm users with complex order books and advanced charting tools, Phantom’s implementation strips derivatives trading down to its basics, letting users open leveraged positions in a few taps, right next to their NFT collections and token balances.

The feature, powered by Hyperliquid’s infrastructure, offers over 100 markets, from blue chips like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to volatile meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE).

Can Phantom’s perps bridge the gap or widen the risk divide?

Phantom’s move into perpetual futures is a litmus test for crypto’s retail adoption. Derivatives account for nearly 75% of all crypto trading volume, yet most platforms remain daunting for casual users, with interfaces cluttered by advanced tools like conditional orders and depth charts.

By contrast, Phantom said in the press release that its integration reduces the process to three steps: fund a position with SOL (automatically converted to USDC), pick a market, and set leverage. No bridging assets, no separate exchange accounts, just a wallet-native experience.

The accessibility could be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it lowers the barrier for non-professionals to engage with leveraged markets, which have historically been dominated by hedge funds and algorithmic traders. On the other, it introduces the risks inherent to derivatives, such as liquidation, funding fees, and amplified losses, to an audience that may not fully understand the mechanics.

Phantom issued an explicit warning that the feature isn’t available in the U.K., where the Financial Conduct Authority has taken a hardline stance on crypto derivatives, especially for retail traders, since early 2021.

Other jurisdictions with strict derivatives regulations may follow suit, though Phantom has yet to release a full list of restricted regions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00368-8.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001657-0.59%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 19:30
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011732-1.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

A conferência DGFI foi realizada em Tbilisi, dedicada às perspectivas das finanças descentralizadas e à função da inteligência artificial na simplificação da experiência do usuário. Isto foi relatado à Incrypted pelos organizadores do evento. O Diretor de tecnologia (CTO) da VS1 Finance e ex-engenheiro institucional da MetaMask, George Kiknadze, apresentou um discurso principal sobre "Integração do Usuário com IA: Tornando o DeFi [...] Сообщение DGFI Conference Held in Tbilisi появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000964-8.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0766-4.36%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001296-6.01%
Share
Incrypted2025/10/12 20:11
Share

Trending News

More

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

ARK Invest, que gere biliões de dólares, previu o que acontecerá após a queda do Bitcoin!