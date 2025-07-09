After PancakeSwap ban, Turkey may target other DeFi services, regulators explain

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 03:26
Moonveil
MORE$0,02552+%0,35
DeFi
DEFI$0,001295-%6,96
MAY
MAY$0,02897-%2,65
Comedian
BAN$0,05287-%4,01

After a recent ban on PancakeSwap, Turkish regulators may soon crack down on other DeFi services and wallets.

Turkey’s recent ban on PancakeSwap (CAKE) decentralized exchange brought concerns that other DeFi services may follow. A recent panel by regulators, during the Istanbul Blockchain Week, suggested that this may be the case.

In a transcript shared with crypto.news, regulators outlined the new criteria for enforcement, which also apply to DeFi services. Under the new framework, DEXs and even non-custodial wallets would be required to follow the same rules as centralized services.

Still, this does not mean that all such services would be banned. According to Ali İhsan Güngör, Executive Vice Chairman of the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye, the regulations follow the so-called dissemination principles. Specifically, DeFi products that market themselves to Turkish citizens will have to abide by local regulations.

Turkey bans PancakeSwap for promotions to its citizens

“We have already started to impose access blocks on such websites,” Güngör added. The chief regulator likely referenced the recent ban on PancakeSwap, along with 46 other websites, which happened on July 4.

The regulators ordered internet service providers to block PancakeSwap’s domain in the country, along with a ban on associated mobile apps and associated social media accounts. Still, regulators did not outline what channels PancakeSwap used to specifically target Turkish users.

PancakeSwap is a decentralized protocol without any registered branches or legal entities in Turkey. For this reason, the exchange would have trouble applying for the required crypto service provider licences in the country.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0,00368-%8,00
Memecoin
MEME$0,001657-%0,59
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 19:30
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0,0011732-%1,76
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

A conferência DGFI foi realizada em Tbilisi, dedicada às perspectivas das finanças descentralizadas e à função da inteligência artificial na simplificação da experiência do usuário. Isto foi relatado à Incrypted pelos organizadores do evento. O Diretor de tecnologia (CTO) da VS1 Finance e ex-engenheiro institucional da MetaMask, George Kiknadze, apresentou um discurso principal sobre "Integração do Usuário com IA: Tornando o DeFi [...] Сообщение DGFI Conference Held in Tbilisi появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,000964-%8,45
Sleepless AI
AI$0,0766-%4,36
DeFi
DEFI$0,001296-%6,01
Share
Incrypted2025/10/12 20:11
Share

Trending News

More

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

ARK Invest, que gere biliões de dólares, previu o que acontecerá após a queda do Bitcoin!