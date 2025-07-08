Tether’s Crystal Intelligence stake adds teeth to stablecoin surveillance push

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 23:17
EPNS
PUSH$0.0268+1.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371-6.07%

With law enforcement lagging and users losing billions of dollars to crypto-related scams every year, Tether’s new investment raises a provocative question: are stablecoin firms now the first line of defense?

On July 8, USDT issuer Tether announced a strategic investment in Crystal Intelligence, a blockchain forensics firm specializing in fraud detection, risk mapping and regulatory compliance.

The deal, undisclosed in size, cements a growing partnership between two firms already collaborating on scam-alert infrastructure and global investigations into illicit crypto flows. For Tether (USDT), it amplifies ongoing efforts to combat illicit stablecoin activity, reinforcing tools already used by law enforcement to track and freeze suspicious transactions.

By deepening its ties to Crystal, Tether signals a broader shift: Stablecoin issuers, once passive payment rails, are now actively shaping crypto’s security infrastructure.

Why Tether is betting big on blockchain forensics

Tether’s aggressive push into blockchain surveillance is more about survival than optics. A January 2025 UN report singled out USDT as the “preferred choice” for money launderers and scammers across Southeast Asia, citing its stability and pseudonymous transactions as ideal for illicit flows.

Yet that same report contained an inconvenient truth for crypto critics: Less than 1% of all cryptocurrency transactions fund criminal activity.

The contradiction underscores Tether’s dilemma. As the world’s most traded crypto asset, with $61.9 billion in daily volume as of press time, dwarfing even Bitcoin (BTC), USDT has become both a pillar of crypto markets and a lightning rod for regulators. When nearly 60% of all crypto trades involve Tether, its integrity isn’t just a compliance issue; it’s the linchpin holding together decentralized finance’s liquidity.

Since the UN’s rebuke, Tether has gone on the offensive. Its collaboration with the DOJ in June to seize $225 million from pig-butchering rings demonstrated a tangible counterstrike. Now, by investing in Crystal’s forensic tools, Tether is addressing the surveillance gap that regulators have struggled to fill.

The strategy serves dual purposes: It disrupts criminal networks exploiting USDT while preempting regulatory crackdowns that could destabilize the stablecoin’s $158.7 billion ecosystem. When law enforcement lacks resources to track cross-border crypto crime, Tether’s real-time freezing capabilities, which are used in 55 jurisdictions, have effectively made the company a private-sector sheriff.

With the latest investment, Tether appears to be doubling down on forensic infrastructure before mandates force its hand. With $2.7 billion already frozen and scams proliferating, the message is clear: USDT’s future hinges on being the cleanest dirty shirt in crypto’s laundry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00368-8.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001657-0.59%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 19:30
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011732-1.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

A conferência DGFI foi realizada em Tbilisi, dedicada às perspectivas das finanças descentralizadas e à função da inteligência artificial na simplificação da experiência do usuário. Isto foi relatado à Incrypted pelos organizadores do evento. O Diretor de tecnologia (CTO) da VS1 Finance e ex-engenheiro institucional da MetaMask, George Kiknadze, apresentou um discurso principal sobre "Integração do Usuário com IA: Tornando o DeFi [...] Сообщение DGFI Conference Held in Tbilisi появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000964-8.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0766-4.36%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001296-6.01%
Share
Incrypted2025/10/12 20:11
Share

Trending News

More

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

ARK Invest, que gere biliões de dólares, previu o que acontecerá após a queda do Bitcoin!