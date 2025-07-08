Solana, XRP, Cronos crypto included in new Trump’s ‘blue chip’ ETF

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 22:50
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.919-2.56%
XRP
XRP$2.3836-2.55%
Wink
LIKE$0.006616-7.89%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07567+3.78%

Solana, XRP, and Cronos will be among the altcoins featured in Trump Media and Technology Group’s ‘blue chip’ ETF.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social brand firm is expanding its crypto exposure with a new ‘blue chip’ ETF. On Tuesday, July 8, Trump Media and Technology filed an initial registration statement on Form S-1 for a multi-asset crypto ETF.

Pending U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approval, the fund will include a 70% Bitcoin (BTC) and a 15% Ethereum (ETH) allocation, and will also feature three prominent altcoins. Specifically, it will have an 8% Solana (SOL) allocation, 5% for Cronos (CRO), and 2% in XRP (XRP).

The Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, B.T., will be structured as a Nevada business trust and issue its shares on the NYSE Arca. Crypto.com, the issuer of Cronos, will act as the digital custodian for the ETF’s assets. It will also serve as the prime execution agent, as well as the staking and liquidity provider.

Trump’s media empire expands into crypto

This was not the first ETF filed under the Truth Social brand. For one, Trump Media and Technology also filed for an ETF that included a 75% allocation in Bitcoin and 25% allocation in Ethereum. The fund with the two most popular crypto assets will likely appeal to more risk-averse investors. Crypto.com will also serve as a custodian for this fund.

The filings come as the U.S. takes a more friendly approach to crypto regulation. On July 1, reports came out that the SEC is planning to fast-track regulatory approvals for crypto ETFs. In talks with major crypto exchanges, the agency discussed enabling issuers to just file a form S-1 and wait for the required 75 days.

If the SEC implements this change, Truth Social’s ETFs may already have done all that is required to get approval. Still, the SEC may require further changes to the filings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00368-8.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001657-0.59%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 19:30
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011732-1.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

A conferência DGFI foi realizada em Tbilisi, dedicada às perspectivas das finanças descentralizadas e à função da inteligência artificial na simplificação da experiência do usuário. Isto foi relatado à Incrypted pelos organizadores do evento. O Diretor de tecnologia (CTO) da VS1 Finance e ex-engenheiro institucional da MetaMask, George Kiknadze, apresentou um discurso principal sobre "Integração do Usuário com IA: Tornando o DeFi [...] Сообщение DGFI Conference Held in Tbilisi появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000964-8.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0766-4.36%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001296-6.01%
Share
Incrypted2025/10/12 20:11
Share

Trending News

More

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

ARK Invest, que gere biliões de dólares, previu o que acontecerá após a queda do Bitcoin!