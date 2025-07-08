Ego Death Capital Completes $100 Million Fund to Invest in Bitcoin Companies By: PANews 2025/07/08 22:00

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Axios , Ego Death Capital has completed its second fund of $ 100 million, focusing on promoting the development of software companies based on the Bitcoin protocol. The fund mainly invests in companies with annual revenues between $ 1 million and $ 3 million that are hampered by funding constraints and focus on supporting Series A financing. It has invested in Bitcoin-related companies such as Roxom , Relai and Breez . Ego Death Capital said it is committed to investing in Bitcoin companies that truly solve real-world problems, rather than cryptocurrency tokens or hardware and mining.