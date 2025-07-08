The suspected Arthapala address recharged 6,570 ETH to the exchange in the past 5 hours By: PANews 2025/07/08 20:26

AI $0,0767 -4,48% ETH $3.822,3 +0,01%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Ai Yi, the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 6,570 ETH to the exchange in the past 5 hours, equivalent to about 16.77 million US dollars. Since July 2025 , the total number of ETH transferred to the exchange from this address has reached 63,689 , with a total value of more than 164 million US dollars.