Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring By: PANews 2025/07/08 19:18

PANews reported on July 8 that Falcon Finance posted on the X account that Falcon Finance's current reserves are certified by an independent agency every day, and the current over-collateralization ratio is 116.98%. Officials said that the over-collateralization ratio (OCR) is calibrated for non-stablecoin assets based on risk factors, and returns are generated through a delta-neutral strategy to reduce market risks. In addition, Falcon Finance is working with Harris & Trotter LLP to promote quarterly attestation reports and ISAE 3000 highest audit level certification. Earlier today, Falcon USD’s stablecoin USDF briefly decoupled from its peg to $0.9434, but has now recovered to $0.9924.