Remixpoint becomes first Japanese company to pay CEO’s salary in Bitcoin

Japanese consulting firm Remixpoint becomes the first publicly listed company in the country to pay their CEO’s salary entirely in Bitcoin, marking a historic milestone.

In an official press release, the company’s CEO, Yoshihiko Takahashi, explained that it was initially his own decision to receive his salary in BTC (BTC) from the company. He saw the move as a declaration of his loyalty to the company’s Bitcoin strategy as well as aligning himself with shareholders.

“My decision to receive my entire compensation in Bitcoin is a clear signal that I am ‘in the same boat’ as our shareholders,” said Yoshihiko.

According to the announcement, shareholders had urged Remixpoint’s management to hold company stocks so that the company’s fate is linked with those of its shareholders. However, Remixpoint claimed it could not hold its own stocks due to several regulatory constraints, including concerns regarding insider trading.

Therefore, the company offered an alternative solution, which was to pay its President’s salary fully in Bitcoin.

“By receiving compensation in Bitcoin, the company’s leadership will share the same economic fate as shareholders, fostering a system that aligns economic value with investors,” wrote the company in its statement.

At press time, Bitcoin has ventured slightly off-course from its week-long rally, having dipped slightly by 0.45% in the past 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently trading hands at $108,461.

In the past week, Bitcooin has gone up by 1.59% and even more so in the past two weeks as it climbs up by 3.3%.

In recent months, a flurry of companies worldwide have been vying for Bitcoin, issuing common shares and making subscription sales to raise more capital to establish their very own corporate BTC treasury. However, Remixpoint has become one of the first institutions of its kind to implement paying salaries in BTC.

Unlike the companies that have recently joined the race, Remixpoint is considered an early adopter, having started holding BTC in its balance sheet since September 2024. According to data from Bitcoin Treasuries, the company currently holds a total of 1,051 BTC in its holdings worth an estimated $114.03 million.