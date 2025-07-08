The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally By: PANews 2025/07/08 14:35

ETH $3,823.31 -0.35%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.55 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d. The address currently holds 13,000 ETH (worth about $33 million). Subsequently, the address 0xc061...0B6d transferred 7,000 ETH (worth about $17.56 million) to the Gnosis Safe proxy address 0x247B...583c.