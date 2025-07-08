Bitcoin-focused Metaplanet surpasses Toyota and Sony in stock trading volume

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 15:30
Metaplanet’s stock trading volume in June nearly doubled to approximately $11.6 billion as it accelerates its Bitcoin treasury strategy, surpassing Toyota Motor and Sony Group.

Based on data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Tokyo-based investment firm’s stock trading volume reached 1.87 trillion yen or around $11.6 billion in June 2025 alone. Compared to the previous month, the company’s stock trading volume jumped 87% from 997.6 billion yen.

Metaplanet’s stock trading volume even managed to surpass two of Japan’s corporate giants, Toyota Motor and Sony Group. In June 2025, Toyota’s trading volume amounted to 1.6 trillion yen, while Sony Group’s reached 1.3 trillion yen. However, the top ranked company by trading volume is still Advantest with a monthly stock trading volume of 4.8 trillion yen.

According to Reuters Japan, the company’s stock price has been on the rise since mid-June due to its efforts to expand on its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy. On June 16, the stock price for Metaplanet closed on a peak of $1.895, jumping 25% from its earlier price of $1.509 only a day prior.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past few days, with Metaplanet's most recent BTC purchase being on July 7 | Source: crypto.news

On the same day, the company hit a 10k BTC milestone shortly after announcing its goal to accumulate as much as 210,000 BTC by 2027. On June 16, the firm bought 1,112 BTC, which raised the company’s total BTC holdings to a staggering 10,000 BTC.

Throughout the month of June, Metaplanet has made a total of five Bitcoin purchases, with the latest one being on June 29 at 1,005 after it issued an additional $207 million in ordinary bonds. After its latest purchase on July 7, Metaplanet’s BTC holdings reached a total of 15,555 BTC. The Japanese firm’s holdings are currently worth $1.68 billion in Bitcoin.

Metaplanet’s 210k BTC strategy

On June 6, the Japanese investment firm announced plans to acquire more BTC in accordance with its Bitcoin treasury strategy that was largely inspired by Michael Saylor’s Strategy. By 2027, the Tokyo-based company aims to purchase enough BTC to boost its total holdings to 210,000 BTC.

The 210,000 BTC milestone represents 1% of the total existing Bitcoin supply worldwide. In order to reach this goal, the firm has decided to raise its annual BTC accumulation target for 2026 from just 21,000 BTC to 100,000 BTC.

By the end of 2025, it plans to boost its holdings by over two-fold from just 8,888 BTC in early June to 30,000 BTC.

Metaplanet has been accumulating BTC since May 2024 as a way to combat inflation and the effects of the weakening Japanese currency. Since November 2024, the company has consistently held the top spot on the standard market in terms of trading volume, followed by Namura Shipbuilding with 516 billion yen.

