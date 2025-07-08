Eric Trump to attend Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong in August

PANews reported on July 8 that the 2025 Asia Bitcoin Conference will be held in Hong Kong in August this year, and Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, has confirmed his attendance and will be the keynote speaker. As a public supporter of Bitcoin, Trump will share his views on the long-term potential of Bitcoin at the conference, explore its role in global finance, and how Asia can promote the future development of Bitcoin.

Trump recently said, "The whole world is eager for Bitcoin, and it's a race to the top." He emphasized Bitcoin's value as a hedging tool, its global appeal and its potential to reshape the financial system.

David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc., said, “We are honored to have Eric Trump here in Hong Kong. Over the past year, he has provided advice, founded companies and invested in projects in the field of financial innovation, becoming one of the industry’s strongest advocates on the international stage.”

It is reported that the 2025 Asia Bitcoin Conference will focus on regional innovation, connect the global Bitcoin community, cover topics such as infrastructure, regulation, privacy tools and lightning network development, and provide an in-depth communication platform for builders and believers. More lists of speakers and complete event arrangements will be announced in due course.