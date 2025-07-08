Bitcoin mining company Cango currently holds 4,000 Bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/08 14:04

BTC $111,413.74 -0.79%

PANews reported on July 8 that Bitcoin mining company Cango announced on the X platform that it currently holds 4,000 BTC on its balance sheet, an increase from the 3,879.2 BTC it reported in its recent mining business update in June.