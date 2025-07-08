US media: US Treasury Secretary said he plans to hold talks with China in the coming weeks to promote consultations on issues such as Sino-US trade By: PANews 2025/07/08 13:27

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said on July 7 that he expects to meet with Chinese officials in the coming weeks to promote consultations between China and the United States on trade and other issues. "I will meet with my Chinese counterparts sometime in the next few weeks." Benson said in an interview with CNBC that day, "We had good talks in Geneva and London before, and both sides maintained a highly respectful attitude." "If China is willing, the United States and China can cooperate in more areas." Benson said that the two sides will discuss expanding the scope of cooperation from trade to other areas.