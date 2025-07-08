Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million By: PANews 2025/07/08 10:21

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (Nasdaq: LGHL) announced on Monday that it had purchased more HYPE tokens, and as of now, its total cryptocurrency reserves in three digital assets have reached approximately US$7 million. As of July 7, 2025, its reserves now hold 128,929 HYPE, 6,629 SOL, and 356,129 SUI. The company said it will provide regular updates as it continues to expand its so-called "next-generation Layer-1" cryptocurrency reserves.