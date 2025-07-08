A whale opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, and currently has a floating profit of $1.176 million By: PANews 2025/07/08 09:14

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, a whale that had achieved a profit of US$13.6 million on the Hyperliquid platform made another move and established a high-risk Bitcoin short position with 40x leverage. Current BTC transaction details: Total margin: 4 million USDC;

Position size: 1,097.47 BTC (about $118.8 million);

Opening price: $107,926.6;

Liquidation price: USD 116,510;

Unrealized P&L: +$1.176 million (including funding rate).