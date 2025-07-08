Two Ethereum IC0 wallets that have been dormant for more than 9 years transferred a total of 1,140 ETH in the early morning By: PANews 2025/07/08 09:28

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, early this morning, two Ethereum IC0 wallets associated with the same entity transferred 1,140 ETH (worth US$2.89 million) to another wallet after being dormant for more than 9 years.