Trump officially extended the suspension period of "reciprocal tariffs" to August 1, and has sent tariff letters to many countries

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, on the 7th local time, US President Trump signed an executive order to extend the so-called "reciprocal tariff" suspension period, postponing the implementation time from July 9 to August 1.

Earlier today, starting from the early morning of the 8th Beijing time, Trump has successively published tariff letters to multiple countries on social media. As of press time, he has issued the latest tariff rate threats to 14 countries. Among them, Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Tunisia face a 25% tariff rate; South Africa and Bosnia face a 30% tariff rate; Indonesia faces a 32% tariff rate; Bangladesh and Serbia face a 35% tariff rate; Thailand and Cambodia face a 36% tariff rate; Laos and Myanmar face a 40% tariff rate. The above tariffs will take effect on August 1.

In addition, according to a report by Politico cited by Jinshi, the United States proposed a trade agreement plan to impose a 10% tariff on the European Union with additional restrictive clauses.