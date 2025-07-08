TON Foundation Clarifies Golden Visa Project Has No Official UAE Backing

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/08 05:12
The TON Foundation has clarified its involvement in a digital residency initiative after confusion spread across social media regarding a purported UAE-backed Golden Visa program tied to the blockchain network.

In a statement released on Monday, the foundation explains that while discussions around a potential digital residency concept are underway, the initiative is not officially endorsed by the United Arab Emirates government.

This weekend reports emerged Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network, unveiled an innovative staking-based Golden Visa program. According to the report, participants can secure long-term residency by staking crypto, rather than meeting the income thresholds.

This latest clarification from TON Foundation follows premature reports that circulated over the weekend suggesting TON was offering Golden Visas in partnership with UAE authorities.

Independent Collaboration, Not Government-Endorsed

“The TON Foundation is aware of the premature announcement that circulated on X regarding a UAE Golden Visa initiative offered by TON,” the group said. “While we understand the community’s interest and enthusiasm, it’s necessary to provide clarity.”

According to the foundation, the concept originated from an independent collaboration between TON and a licensed partner with expertise in blockchain infrastructure and tokenized assets. The project has not been developed under any formal arrangement with UAE government bodies.

“There is no official Golden Visa program launched in partnership with the government of the United Arab Emirates,” the statement read. “Nor has any governmental endorsement been granted to TON.”

Early-Stage Exploration With No Guaranteed Residency

The foundation stressed that this is an early-stage effort intended to explore how blockchain technology might support compliant, real-world pathways to residency in the future.

Importantly, it noted that any applications made under the pilot would not guarantee visa issuance, which remains solely under the authority of UAE government agencies.

TON also aligned itself with a joint statement issued by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

These entities confirm that no official digital residency or investment visa programs have been approved or launched in collaboration with TON.

Commitment to Regulatory Transparency

“We welcome the clarity provided and appreciate the UAE’s ongoing commitment to regulatory transparency,” the foundation said. “Should official involvement emerge in the future, it will be communicated transparently and through the appropriate channels.”

As the crypto sector continues to explore integrations between digital identity, blockchain infrastructure, and global mobility, TON says it remains focused on responsible innovation. “Our focus remains the same: bringing real-world assets and digital access together on-chain.”

