Calamos unveils ‘Protected Bitcoin’ strategy for institutional investors

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 03:53
Moonveil
MORE$0.02551-0.54%

Investment firm Calamos has unveiled a new investment strategy aimed at limiting Bitcoin’s downside potential.

Bitcoin (BTC) is becoming increasingly attractive to institutions, but many still view it as too risky. In response, on June 7, global investment firm Calamos introduced its “protected Bitcoin” strategy, designed to limit both the downside and the upside of Bitcoin exposure.

The firm noted that although Bitcoin has reached a $2 trillion valuation, institutional investors remain concerned about its volatility. As a result, most allocate just 1–2% of their portfolios to BTC to avoid outsized risk exposure.

Calamos has structured its strategy to offer some upside participation while managing risk by combining Bitcoin futures with U.S. Treasuries. Specifically, the firm purchases zero-coupon U.S. Treasury bonds maturing at the end of the year.

Calamos pairs treasuries with Bitcoin

These Treasuries act as a protective floor in predefined worst-case scenarios, limiting losses to 0%, 10%, or 20%, depending on the risk tier. Simultaneously, Calamos buys call options on the Bitcoin Index to capture potential gains. To fund these, the firm also sells out-of-the-money call options, effectively capping the upside between 25% and 60%.

Calamos risk-reward tiers

Each risk-return tier is benchmarked to familiar asset classes. The 100% protected Bitcoin tier mirrors the risk profile of Treasuries, offering capital preservation with virtually no downside risk. The second tier is comparable to gold or alternative assets, while the third tier aligns with equities in terms of expected returns and volatility.

Calamos believes this structured approach could enhance Bitcoin’s appeal relative to traditional assets. However, timing remains critical. Traders must hold positions to maturity to benefit from the downside protection; early exits could result in loss of principal. While rare, another risk includes potential sovereign debt default, which the firm notes is highly unlikely.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00367-9.38%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001648-0.24%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 19:30
Share
Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

O preço do Bitcoin permanece forte apesar das recentes vendas, segundo o analista Willy Woo. Anúncios de tensão comercial ativaram pressão no mercado, mas fluxos internos apoiaram o Bitcoin. Continue a ler: Bitcoin Desafia Expectativas com Movimentos Resilientes no Mercado. A publicação Bitcoin Desafia Expectativas com Movimentos Resilientes no Mercado apareceu primeiro em COINTURK NEWS.
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.04213-4.14%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08464+1.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:09
Share
Dificuldade do Bitcoin definida para 6ª subida consecutiva, nova máxima histórica à frente

Dificuldade do Bitcoin definida para 6ª subida consecutiva, nova máxima histórica à frente

A publicação "Dificuldade do Bitcoin Definida Para 6ª Subida Consecutiva, Novo Recorde Histórico à Vista" apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Dificuldade Definida Para 6ª Subida Consecutiva, Novo Recorde Histórico à Vista Cadastre-se para o Nosso Boletim Informativo! Para atualizações e ofertas exclusivas, insira seu e-mail. Keshav é formado em Física e trabalha como escritor no Bitcoinist desde junho de 2021. Ele é apaixonado por escrever e, ao longo dos anos, adquiriu experiência trabalhando em uma variedade de nichos. Keshav mantém um interesse ativo no mercado de criptomoedas, sendo a análise on-chain uma área que ele particularmente gosta de pesquisar e escrever. Este site usa cookies. Ao continuar a usar este site, você está dando consentimento para o uso de cookies. Visite nosso Centro de Privacidade ou Política de Cookies. Eu Concordo Fonte: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-difficulty-6th-increase-4-9-jump-record/
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0093-0.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01097+6.82%
Sign
SIGN$0.04016-4.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:24
Share

Trending News

More

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Dificuldade do Bitcoin definida para 6ª subida consecutiva, nova máxima histórica à frente

ARK Invest, que gere biliões de dólares, previu o que acontecerá após a queda do Bitcoin!

ZachXBT: Para além do facto de que Garrett Jin parece estar a colaborar com baleias chinesas, ainda existem demasiadas incógnitas neste incidente.