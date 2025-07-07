Last week, listed companies bought a net of $275 million in BTC, and DDC received $53 million in financing to purchase coins By: PANews 2025/07/07 20:36

PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, non-mining global listed companies increased their net holdings of Bitcoin by $275 million last week. Strategy suspended its purchases for the first time after 13 consecutive weeks of holdings, and CEO Saylor wrote that "sometimes you just need to hold". Japan's Metaplanet purchased 2,205 BTC for approximately $239 million, with a total holding of 15,555. The Smarter Web in the UK and Blockchain Group in France also purchased 230 and 116 BTC respectively. DayDayCook, a US-listed catering company, completed its first round of financing of $53 million and plans to use it to purchase Bitcoin. As of now, the relevant companies hold a total of 666,220 BTC, with a market value of approximately $72.3 billion, accounting for 3.35% of the circulating market value.