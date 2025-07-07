Bitcoin price outlook: $108k CME gap may trigger short-term pullback

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 20:56
Bitcoin
BTC$111,492.36-0.70%
MAY
MAY$0.02898-2.42%
Major
MAJOR$0.13805+55.98%

Bitcoin remains stuck in a tight range between $100,000 and $110,000. A CME futures gap at $108K adds pressure for a retrace as traders watch for a breakout backed by volume.

Bitcoin (BTC) is consolidating between two major high time frame levels: $110,000 as range resistance and $100,169 as range support. A recent failed breakout to $111,960 followed by a quick re-entry into the range confirms a deviation, a classic hallmark of range-bound price action. Without strong volume, BTC is likely to continue oscillating within this zone. Traders are now focused on a CME futures gap at $108,300, which adds to the probability of a short-term retrace this week.

Key technical points

  • Range Resistance at $110K: Price rejected from this zone after a false breakout.
  • Range Support at $100,169: Backed by a swing low at $98,200.
  • CME Futures Gap at $108,300: Historically, 90% of CME gaps get filled, this one may attract price action soon.
Bitcoin price outlook: $108k CME gap may trigger short-term pullback - 1

Bitcoin has been locked between $110,000 and $100,169 ever since the deviation above $111,960 failed to hold. This reaffirms the idea that BTC is currently in a rotational environment where failed breakouts and breakdowns are met with mean reversion. With no volume-backed conviction to push beyond the range, BTC continues to oscillate between these critical levels.

Currently, price is hovering around the range high near $110,000, which also aligns with the value area high on the volume profile. Unless BTC can close decisively above this level on strong volume, the structure favors continued consolidation or a move back toward range support.

Bitcoin price outlook: $108k CME gap may trigger short-term pullback - 2

Of particular interest this week is the CME futures gap left open at $108,300 following Bitcoin’s weekend rally. Since CME Bitcoin futures don’t trade on weekends, the gap formed when markets reopened, a phenomenon with strong historical weight.

Over 90% of these gaps get filled, often within days. This gives traders a technical target and increases the likelihood of a pullback in the near term, possibly toward that level. Unless the range is broken with decisive volume, this pattern of deviation and return is likely to persist. The $100,169 support zone remains crucial if price does begin to drop, especially if it follows a gap-fill move.

What to expect in the coming price action

Bitcoin is likely to continue range-bound this week unless a high-volume breakout occurs. A retrace toward $108,000 is probable due to the CME gap, with $100,000 remaining key support.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371-9.29%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001645+0.48%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 19:30
Share
Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

O preço do Bitcoin permanece forte apesar das recentes vendas, segundo o analista Willy Woo. Anúncios de tensão comercial ativaram pressão no mercado, mas fluxos internos apoiaram o Bitcoin. Continue a ler: Bitcoin Desafia Expectativas com Movimentos Resilientes no Mercado. A publicação Bitcoin Desafia Expectativas com Movimentos Resilientes no Mercado apareceu primeiro em COINTURK NEWS.
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.04209-3.77%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08427+1.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:09
Share
Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que o Venus Protocol anunciou numa publicação na plataforma X que alguns utilizadores da Venus foram afetados pelo desacoplamento do preço do WBETH durante a turbulência do mercado. A Venus Labs irá compensar os utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas devido ao problema de desacoplamento do WBETH que ocorreu entre as 21:36 e as 22:16 (UTC) em 10 de outubro de 2025, através do fundo de risco do protocolo.
FUND
FUND$0.01376-30.15%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 19:41
Share

Trending News

More

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

ZachXBT: Para além do facto de que Garrett Jin parece estar a colaborar com baleias chinesas, ainda existem demasiadas incógnitas neste incidente.

Top 3 moedas que poderiam transformar $1.000 em $100.000: Ozak AI lidera o jogo de inversão