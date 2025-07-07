Etherscan launches HyperEvmScan, a HyperEVM blockchain browser

PANews reported on July 7 that Etherscan announced the launch of HyperEvmScan, a block browser designed specifically for the HyperEVM blockchain. Users can query transactions, addresses, tokens, prices and other information on the HYPE blockchain through hyperevmscan.io.

