Pop Mart’s first investor admits he has a ‘fondness for Bitcoin’

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 18:07
Comedian
BAN$0.05178-8.40%

Mai Gang, the first investor of global Chinese toy giant Pop Mart talks about how he holds a ‘special fondness for Bitcoin’ despite the ban on cryptocurrency in his home country.

In an interview with Xiao Yuzhu FM, the angel investor of Chinese toy firm Pop Mart famous for its “blind box” marketing strategy talked about his tendency to choose projects that others might deem uncommon or even unusual at the time.

The same can be said about Bitcoin (BTC). Even before he graduated university, Gang was already putting some of his pocket money into BTC back when the cryptocurrency was still in its early stages. At the time, BTC had not grown as mainstream as it has now.

“Bitcoin is a very important experience in my career. Once, during a forum for alumni of Renmin University, the host asked me why I have a special fondness for Bitcoin, while various big names like chief economists have not grasped or seen it?” said Gang in a translated interview.

When he was still studying finance, banking and economic principles in university, he learned about the blockchain and Bitcoin in particular. He considered the concept to be “extremely simple” to grasp, yet not a lot of investors seemed to be aware of its potential.

“Understanding [Bitcoin] does not require you to have a PhD. I think the pursuit, questioning, and persistence in essential issues are very rare and important,” said Gang.

Despite naysayers and non-believers, Gang Mai kept believing in his choice to invest in Pop Mart before it grew into a company with a $42.80 billion market cap. It is currently the 517th most valuable company globally by market cap, according to data from CompaniesMarketCap.com.

“Regardless of whether others applaud or believe you, you believe in yourself and have remained steadfast,” said Gang in a translated interview about his role in Pop Mart’s success.

“You all think I’m different, but I’m not saying I have to be different from everyone else. Whether I’m different from you or not, it doesn’t matter. What’s important is what I believe in,” he continued.

Back in 2014, Gang Mai predicted that Bitcoin would become a vital tool in the “great power game.” When asked to describe the cryptocurrency in just two sentences, he said that he considered Bitcoin to be the “perfect currency” that mathematicians, geeks, and network scientists have simulated using distributed algorithms.

In addition, he views it as an asset that can be maintained through harnessing computing power coming from extremely powerful hardware.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371-9.29%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001645+0.48%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 19:30
Share
Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

O preço do Bitcoin permanece forte apesar das recentes vendas, segundo o analista Willy Woo. Anúncios de tensão comercial ativaram pressão no mercado, mas fluxos internos apoiaram o Bitcoin. Continue a ler: Bitcoin Desafia Expectativas com Movimentos Resilientes no Mercado. A publicação Bitcoin Desafia Expectativas com Movimentos Resilientes no Mercado apareceu primeiro em COINTURK NEWS.
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.04209-3.77%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08427+1.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:09
Share
Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que o Venus Protocol anunciou numa publicação na plataforma X que alguns utilizadores da Venus foram afetados pelo desacoplamento do preço do WBETH durante a turbulência do mercado. A Venus Labs irá compensar os utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas devido ao problema de desacoplamento do WBETH que ocorreu entre as 21:36 e as 22:16 (UTC) em 10 de outubro de 2025, através do fundo de risco do protocolo.
FUND
FUND$0.01376-30.15%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 19:41
Share

Trending News

More

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

ZachXBT: Para além do facto de que Garrett Jin parece estar a colaborar com baleias chinesas, ainda existem demasiadas incógnitas neste incidente.

Top 3 moedas que poderiam transformar $1.000 em $100.000: Ozak AI lidera o jogo de inversão