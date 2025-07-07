CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week By: PANews 2025/07/07 17:08

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, digital asset investment products recorded a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week, pushing the total assets under management (AuM) to a record high of $188 billion, achieving net inflows for the 12th consecutive week. The U.S. market performed outstandingly, attracting $1 billion in inflows, while Canada and Brazil saw outflows of $29.3 million and $9.7 million, respectively. Ethereum performed particularly well, with an average weekly net inflow of 1.6% of assets under management over the past 11 weeks, significantly higher than Bitcoin's 0.8%, indicating that investor sentiment is tilting toward Ethereum.