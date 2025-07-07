Ethereum co-founder proposes transaction gas limit to improve network security and efficiency

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:55
MAY
MAY$0.02898-2.65%
SOON
SOON$0.8591+8.29%

Ethereum may soon enforce a 16.77 million gas limit on single transactions under EIP-7983, proposed by Vitalik Buterin and researcher Toni Wahrstätter to improve performance and reduce attack surfaces.

According to the July 6 proposal, Ethereum can “enhance its resilience against certain DoS vectors, improve network stability, and provide more predictability to transaction processing costs” by implementing a protocol-level cap on individual transactions.

Under the current structure, a single Ethereum transaction can theoretically consume the entire block’s gas limit, exposing the network to denial-of-service attacks and potential instability. EIP-7983 addresses the issue by introducing a cap of 16.77 million gas units per transaction, each unit representing a measure of computational work on the Ethereum network.

This would prevent any single transaction from monopolising block space and ensure a more even distribution of gas consumption across transactions. Transactions that specify a gas limit exceeding 16.77 million would be rejected during block validation, making them ineligible for inclusion in new blocks.

The proposal does not change the total block gas limit, which remains adjustable by miners and validators under the existing consensus framework. Instead, it introduces a protocol-level restriction designed to limit the gas usage of individual transactions, thereby improving predictability and safety.

Buterin and Wahrstätter argue that the 16.77 million cap strikes a balance between accommodating complex use cases, such as DeFi interactions and contract deployments, while reducing operational and security risks. 

Most current transactions reportedly fall well below this threshold, meaning the proposal is unlikely to disrupt typical user or developer activity.

The cap also supports better compatibility with zero-knowledge virtual machines (zkVMs), which benefit from transactions being broken into smaller, more manageable components. 

By enforcing per-transaction gas constraints, EIP-7983 encourages the decomposition of large transactions into smaller, modular units. This approach aligns well with the operational requirements of zk-based execution environments and can potentially enable more efficient proof generation and integration at the protocol level.

EIP-7983 builds on earlier work, including EIP-7825, which similarly sought to improve the predictability of transaction execution. Both proposals reflect a broader movement within the Ethereum ecosystem to address complexity and performance bottlenecks at the protocol level.

The proposal comes as Ethereum faces mounting competition from faster and more efficient smart contract platforms. 

For instance, in June, Solana outpaced Ethereum in terms of decentralized application revenue, generating over $146 million. Solana also retained a higher share of DEX volume, recording $5.78 billion compared to Ethereum’s $4.7 billion.

Amidst this backdrop, Buterin has called for simplifying Ethereum’s core design to improve security, reduce costs, and make development easier. He argued that a leaner, more accessible Ethereum would lower infrastructure and maintenance costs and also improve decentralization and security.

Separately, Buterin has proposed reducing node hardware requirements through partial statelessness. In a post published later in May, he introduced a concept where full nodes verify the entire chain but only store the state relevant to the user.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371-9.29%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001645+0.48%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 19:30
Share
Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

O preço do Bitcoin permanece forte apesar das recentes vendas, segundo o analista Willy Woo. Anúncios de tensão comercial ativaram pressão no mercado, mas fluxos internos apoiaram o Bitcoin. Continue a ler: Bitcoin Desafia Expectativas com Movimentos Resilientes no Mercado. A publicação Bitcoin Desafia Expectativas com Movimentos Resilientes no Mercado apareceu primeiro em COINTURK NEWS.
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.04209-3.77%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08427+1.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:09
Share
Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que o Venus Protocol anunciou numa publicação na plataforma X que alguns utilizadores da Venus foram afetados pelo desacoplamento do preço do WBETH durante a turbulência do mercado. A Venus Labs irá compensar os utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas devido ao problema de desacoplamento do WBETH que ocorreu entre as 21:36 e as 22:16 (UTC) em 10 de outubro de 2025, através do fundo de risco do protocolo.
FUND
FUND$0.01376-30.15%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 19:41
Share

Trending News

More

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

ZachXBT: Para além do facto de que Garrett Jin parece estar a colaborar com baleias chinesas, ainda existem demasiadas incógnitas neste incidente.

Top 3 moedas que poderiam transformar $1.000 em $100.000: Ozak AI lidera o jogo de inversão