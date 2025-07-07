Russian Ministry Starts Compiling National Registry of Crypto Mining Rigs

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/07 07:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.247-6.64%
Harvest Finance
FARM$22.37-3.16%
Threshold
T$0.01231+1.31%
CreatorBid
BID$0.05161+3.13%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.009689-1.59%

The Russian Energy Ministry has begun compiling a national registry of crypto mining rigs as it looks to crack down on illegal mining and boost tax revenues.

The state-run newspaper RIA Novosti reported that the ministry is working on the plan with the Federal Tax Service and the Ministry of Digital Development.

The registry, the ministry claims, will serve as a central database of all the equipment used for cryptocurrency mining in the nation.

Crypto Mining Rigs: Russians Must Register Hardware

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Petr Konyushenko, told RIA Novosti that the ministry has sent its draft document to regions with high levels of crypto mining activity.

A power station in Moscow, Russia.A power station in Moscow, Russia. (Source: Lodo27 [CC BY-SA 3.0])

Konyushenko said the registry will let Moscow “precisely identify” who in the nation is “using electricity to mine cryptocurrencies.”

This will allow regulators and tax officials to ensure miners are complying with mining-related laws. It will also help boost tax revenues, the ministry claimed. Konyushenko said:

While legal crypto mining is on the rise in Russia, so too is the illegal sector. Scores of industrial crypto miners are known to be operating all across the country.

Many use illegal connections to power grids. And others use subsidized power intended for residential households to power their data centers.

The database will require all miners to submit rig serial numbers and device models. They will also have to submit details on other mining-related equipment.

The Energy Ministry and the Industry Ministry first proposed creating a national crypto mining equipment registry back in February this year.

A Russian crypto miner shows off his equipment.A Russian crypto miner shows off his equipment. (Source: Chudesniy Kitai!/RuTube)

Critics Unsure About Ministry Plans

Government officials said a unified registry of “equipment without which cryptocurrency mining is impossible” was needed.

The idea is not without its vociferous critics. These include the lawmaker Anton Gorelkin, one of the architects of Russia’s crypto mining laws. Gorelkin said it was “unclear how exactly this registry will help combat illegal mining.”

He added that Moscow already has the “necessary tools to identify miners who use electricity illegally.”

Legalize Black-market Rigs, Says Lawmaker

The lawmaker also explained that Moscow needed to focus its efforts on helping miners legalize crypto mining equipment bought using sanctions-evading “shadow schemes.”

This would help miners “legalize” mining rigs they buy on the black market and “quickly add them to the registry,” Gorelkin said.

The media outlet RBC reported that officials (including customs officers) are considering issuing an “amnesty” for crypto miners who have “no other choice” than to buy rigs through underground channels in a bid to evade sanctions regimes.

Earlier this month, police in Sayansk announced they had shut down an illegal crypto mining farm fitted with 240 mining rigs. Officers said the farm was using enough electricity to power 2,000 apartments.

Also this month, police in St. Petersburg said they seized an undisclosed number of crypto mining rigs operating in a warehouse in an industrial zone near the iconic Mitrofanievsky Highway.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371-9.29%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001645+0.48%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 19:30
Share
Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

O preço do Bitcoin permanece forte apesar das recentes vendas, segundo o analista Willy Woo. Anúncios de tensão comercial ativaram pressão no mercado, mas fluxos internos apoiaram o Bitcoin. Continue a ler: Bitcoin Desafia Expectativas com Movimentos Resilientes no Mercado. A publicação Bitcoin Desafia Expectativas com Movimentos Resilientes no Mercado apareceu primeiro em COINTURK NEWS.
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.04209-3.77%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08427+1.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:09
Share
Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que o Venus Protocol anunciou numa publicação na plataforma X que alguns utilizadores da Venus foram afetados pelo desacoplamento do preço do WBETH durante a turbulência do mercado. A Venus Labs irá compensar os utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas devido ao problema de desacoplamento do WBETH que ocorreu entre as 21:36 e as 22:16 (UTC) em 10 de outubro de 2025, através do fundo de risco do protocolo.
FUND
FUND$0.01376-30.15%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 19:41
Share

Trending News

More

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

ZachXBT: Para além do facto de que Garrett Jin parece estar a colaborar com baleias chinesas, ainda existem demasiadas incógnitas neste incidente.

Top 3 moedas que poderiam transformar $1.000 em $100.000: Ozak AI lidera o jogo de inversão