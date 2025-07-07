The U.S. House of Representatives is in recess this week, and the hearing on "discussing the crypto tax framework" will be rescheduled By: PANews 2025/07/07 10:02

PANews reported on July 7 that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett issued an update to her previous report that " the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will discuss the crypto tax framework at a hearing on Wednesday ," saying that the House of Representatives is in recess this week, so the hearing will be rescheduled and the specific date is to be determined.