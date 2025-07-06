TON Foundation CEO responds to CZ: TON stakers’ 10-year UAE golden visa is real By: PANews 2025/07/06 23:45

REAL $0.06947 -1.32% CROWN $0.0463 --% TON $2.138 -2.01%

According to PANews on July 6, Max Crown, CEO of the TON Foundation, responded to CZ on the X platform, saying: "The 10-year UAE golden visa for TON pledgers is true, you can send me a private message." CZ previously stated that if the 10-year UAE golden visa for TON stakers is true, it will push BNB to enjoy the same treatment.