CZ: If the 10-year UAE golden visa for TON stakers is true, it will promote BNB to get the same treatment By: PANews 2025/07/06 23:17

BNB $1,230.83 +9.49% GET $0.00275 --% TON $2.136 -2.10%

PANews reported on July 6 that CZ responded to the topic of "Toncoin cooperates with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON stakers" on the X platform, saying: "If this is true, we will definitely work hard to ensure that BNB also enjoys the same treatment."