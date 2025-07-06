Source: Negotiations on India-U.S. mini-trade agreement completed, average tariff rate may be 10% By: PANews 2025/07/06 21:34

U $0.000762 -16.07% MAY $0.02899 -2.29% TRADE $0.08451 +1.02%

PANews reported on July 6 that according to CNBC, citing sources, the average tariff rate under the India-US small trade agreement may be 10%, and India and the United States may make a final decision on the trade agreement in the next 24 to 48 hours. At present, the negotiations on the India-US small trade agreement have been completed, and the negotiations on the larger trade agreement will begin after July 9.