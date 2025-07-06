A whale has been long ETH in a cycle, and has built a position of 2304.3 stETH in this way in the past 2 hours. By: PANews 2025/07/06 21:06

PANews reported on July 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst AI Auntie (@ai_9684xtpa), the whale 0x1f7...7a9b8 is cycling long on ETH. In the past two hours, it has built a position of 2,304.3 stETH worth $5.78 million at a cost of $2,510 through the method of "buying stETH > depositing into Compound to borrow USDC > continuing to buy". Currently, 3,503.23 stETH and 10 WBTC have been pledged to borrow 7.03 million USDC, with a health rating of 1.22.