Satoshi stirs, FTX looks abroad, Brazil central bank hacked | Weekly Recap

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/06 20:56
From billion-dollar Bitcoin movements to courtroom maneuvers and cross-border hacks, this week’s crypto headlines span the strange, the strategic, and the staggering.

Dormant wallets from the Satoshi era suddenly sprang to life, Brazilian hackers used crypto to launder stolen bank funds, and FTX sought legal approval to distribute assets in restricted jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, Robinhood and Deutsche Bank pushed deeper into blockchain development, Ripple secured a key payments partner, and Bitcoin treasury giants like Strategy and Metaplanet doubled down on accumulation.

Here’s a roundup of the biggest developments shaking up the digital asset world this week.

Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallets activate after 14 years

  • Eight dormant wallets each transferred 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) to new SegWit addresses Friday. This is one of the first movements of these funds since 2011 during Bitcoin’s “Satoshi era.”
  • The transfers totaled approximately $8.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. Additionally, a suspicious transaction involving over 10,000 Bitcoin Cash (BCH) tokens was flagged before the massive Bitcoin movements began.

Brazilian bank hack proceeds laundered through crypto

  • ZachXBT, an on-chain analyst, claims that hackers who gained unauthorized access to the Central Bank of Brazil’s service provider have begun using cryptocurrencies to launder some of the $140 million they stole.
  • The researcher disclosed on Friday that over-the-counter desks and cryptocurrency exchanges in Latin America have converted between $30 and $40 million of stolen cash into Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), and USDT.

FTX seeks approval for restricted jurisdiction distributions

  • The FTX Recovery Trust submitted a motion requesting that the court grant permission to introduce new procedures for allocating creditor claims in restricted jurisdictions abroad.
  • China, Russia, Ukraine, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia are among the 49 foreign countries that the trust has recognized as possibly banned.

DeFi Development Corp. expands Solana holdings

  • The Solana treasury firm disclosed that it had purchased an additional 17,760 Solana (SOL) tokens.
  • This brings the total holdings to 640,585 SOL.

IMF rejects Pakistan’s Bitcoin mining subsidies

  • The International Monetary Fund has declined Pakistan’s repeated proposals to provide subsidized electricity for Bitcoin mining and other energy-intensive industries.
  • Secretary of Power Dr. Fakhray Alam Irfan stated on Thursday that the IMF expressed concerns about potential market distortions during a session of the Senate Standing Committee on Power.

SEC pauses Grayscale fund conversion approval

  • The Securities and Exchange Commission suspended the conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC just one day after agency staff initially approved the fund for trading.
  • In a letter to the New York Stock Exchange, SEC Deputy Secretary J. Matthew DeLesDernier indicated the commission would review the Division of Trading and Markets’ approval.

Ripple partners with OpenPayd

  • The blockchain payments company has teamed with London-based fintech firm OpenPayd to develop stablecoin and payments infrastructure for businesses.
  • The partnership announcement coincides with Ripple’s application for a national banking license at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Deutsche Bank plans crypto custody service launch

  • Germany’s largest bank is preparing to launch a cryptocurrency custody service next year.
  • Deutsche Bank has enlisted cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda to help build the offering.

Iran’s largest cryptocurrency platform restarts

  • Nobitex is gradually resuming services following an earlier breach by a pro-Israel group that resulted in $90 million in losses. Verified users will soon regain access to their accounts and wallet balances, while most other features remain disabled.
  • The next phase will restore withdrawal, deposit, and trading services for verified users.

Robinhood expands crypto offerings

  • The digital brokerage announced it is developing its own blockchain network based on Arbitrum (ARB) and launching tokenized stock trading services.

Strategy and Metaplanet acquire more Bitcoin

  • Saylor’s Strategy acquired 4,980 Bitcoin worth $532.6 million between June 23-29, paying an average price of $106,801 per BTC according to SEC filings. This purchase brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 597,325 BTC.
  • Metaplanet purchased 1,005 Bitcoin, bringing its total cryptocurrency holdings to 13,350 BTC. The Tokyo-based hotel management service is issuing 0% interest rate ordinary bonds worth $208 million to fund further Bitcoin acquisition activities.
Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Bitcoin pode cair mais 30%, alerta analista após colapso do mercado

Bitcoin pode cair mais 30%, alerta analista após colapso do mercado

O post Bitcoin Pode Cair Mais 30%, Analista Alerta Após Colapso do Mercado apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin A recente turbulência do mercado ativada pelo anúncio de Donald Trump de novas tarifas sobre a China pode ser apenas o começo de uma correção mais profunda, de acordo com o conhecido analista de criptomoeda il Capo of Crypto. Na sua mais recente atualização de mercado, o analista advertiu que a forte queda nas vendas poderia marcar os estágios iniciais de um evento maior e mais imprevisível - o que ele descreveu como um potencial cenário de "cisne negro". Ele acredita que, embora a capitulação extrema já tenha atingido muitas altcoins, o mercado mais amplo ainda não atingiu um verdadeiro fundo. De acordo com il Capo, várias criptomoedas importantes permanecem sobrevalorizadas e ainda podem enfrentar quedas adicionais. Ele alertou que mesmo áreas tradicionalmente vistas como fortes "zonas de compra" podem não se sustentar se ocorrer outra onda de venda de pânico. O Bitcoin, que atualmente está sendo negociado acima de $100.000, ainda pode precisar corrigir mais antes que uma recuperação sustentável possa começar. O analista apontou para uma faixa entre $60.000 e $70.000 como uma possível zona de fundo que poderia redefinir as condições de mercado. Até lá, disse ele, os riscos de queda permanecem altos. Il Capo também estendeu sua cautela para além dos ativos digitais, observando que a fragilidade estrutural nos mercados financeiros tradicionais poderia amplificar a volatilidade em todas as classes de ativos. Ele alertou que as próximas semanas poderiam trazer um período de incerteza e uma "redefinição" temporária antes do retorno da confiança dos investidores. Por enquanto, o analista espera que o mercado lateral continue durante o fim de semana, seguido por uma renovada pressão descendente assim que os mercados globais reabrirem. Sua mensagem aos investidores: mantenha-se cauteloso, evite superexposição e prepare-se para choques inesperados. Fonte As informações fornecidas neste artigo são apenas para fins educacionais e não constituem aconselhamento financeiro, de investimento ou de negociação. Coindoo.com não endossa ou recomenda qualquer estratégia de investimento específica ou criptomoeda. Sempre conduza sua própria pesquisa e consulte um consultor financeiro licenciado antes de tomar quaisquer decisões de investimento.
Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que o Venus Protocol anunciou numa publicação na plataforma X que alguns utilizadores da Venus foram afetados pelo desacoplamento do preço do WBETH durante a turbulência do mercado. A Venus Labs irá compensar os utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas devido ao problema de desacoplamento do WBETH que ocorreu entre as 21:36 e as 22:16 (UTC) em 10 de outubro de 2025, através do fundo de risco do protocolo.
