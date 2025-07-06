Cartwright suggests that the UK's first DB pension fund will allocate 3% of its funds to Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/07/06 18:39

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Cointelegraph, British pension fund consulting firm Cartwright recommended that the UK's first DB pension fund invest 3% of its funds in Bitcoin, and it is expected that the return within a year may reach 60%.