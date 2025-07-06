Indian authorities arrest dark web drug ring leader who used Monero to launder money By: PANews 2025/07/06 14:03

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Decrypt, the National Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India arrested Edison, a 35-year-old engineer from Kerala, who was suspected of operating the country's largest dark web drug trafficking group and using Monero to hide transactions. Indian authorities seized more than $82,000 in crypto assets in the "MELON" operation. For the past two years, the suspect has been operating a dark web drug trafficking gang under the nickname "Ketamelon." Edison allegedly procured drugs from global suppliers, laundered proceeds through the privacy coin Monero (XMR), and shipped drugs across India.