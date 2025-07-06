1inch team investment fund bought 9.652 million 1INCH 5 hours ago, and has bought a total of 19.85 million 1INCH since February By: PANews 2025/07/06 08:39

PANews reported on July 6 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the 1inch team investment fund spent 1.757 million USDC to purchase 9.652 million 1INCH at a price of $0.18 5 hours ago. The team has spent a total of 4.001 million USDC to purchase 19.85 million 1INCH since February, with an average price of $0.2. The team spent 5.5 million U to buy 22.45 million 1INCH at an average price of $0.245 from July to September last year, and then sold 15.698 million of them at an average price of $0.533 at the end of last year, making a profit of $4.52 million.