1inch team investment fund bought 9.652 million 1INCH 5 hours ago, and has bought a total of 19.85 million 1INCH since February

PANews reported on July 6 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the 1inch team investment fund spent 1.757 million USDC to purchase 9.652 million 1INCH at a price of $0.18 5 hours ago. The team has spent a total of 4.001 million USDC to purchase 19.85 million 1INCH since February, with an average price of $0.2.
The team spent 5.5 million U to buy 22.45 million 1INCH at an average price of $0.245 from July to September last year, and then sold 15.698 million of them at an average price of $0.533 at the end of last year, making a profit of $4.52 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.