The silent revolution: Stablecoins are quietly rewriting the rules of traditional finance | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/05 16:41
FLOW
FLOW$0.2743+0.10%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02116-1.07%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Crypto has never been more in the cultural zeitgeist than it is in 2025. Ever since Donald Trump took the Whitehouse, Wall Street has been just as concerned with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) as it has been with Tesla, Nvidia, or the S&P 500.

The free world has never been able to separate fringe technology from the mainstream—it eventually becomes the same, and we are now seeing this happen with crypto, and spearheading the transition is the humble stablecoin, a part of crypto that was once a shadowy effigy; is now out in the open for all to see.

Stablecoins, thanks to being pegged against fiat currencies, can take on all the roles of traditional currency. From commercial bank integration to remittance payments, stablecoins have never been ‘cool’ in the memecoin or BTC sense; instead, it’s the one part of crypto that actively puts its head above the decentralised water and runs in tandem with pre-existing financial systems. In 2024, global stablecoin transactions passed $27.6tn and the stablecoin market capitalisation in 2025 sits at $238bn currently—and its adoption during this time has largely gone unnoticed.

The demand for stablecoins has gone supersonic, thanks firstly to the world’s largest private banks. In 2019, JP Morgan developed the internally used JPM Coin to facilitate cross-institutional transactions. With the rapid growth of interbank transactions, which make up $1bn in stablecoin transactions daily, governments have had no choice but to regulate.

Europe

The European Union was the first governing body to blink first across the Atlantic. The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) came into full force at the end of 2024 and offers a streamlined approach to regulation, prioritising consumer protection and anti-money laundering. The pro-consumer stablecoin landscape in the EU has allowed crypto to infiltrate everyday citizens’ lives like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Trust and the implementation of robust, clear user guidance have been critical in the implementation of MiCA by the European Banking Authority. As a result, the stability created in the market led to an increase in EURC stablecoin transactions, from $7m to $21m between December and January 2025. There is a clear need, facilitated through banking institutions, for everyday consumers for stablecoins, especially in Europe, as cross-border transactions and remittance continue to become disproportionately more important in a world getting more comfortable with mass migration and open borders.

The United States

In the U.S., stablecoins have had a more nuanced path to infiltrating everyday use cases. JP Morgan may have been one of the first movers when it came to cross-institutional payments, but the U.S. opened the floodgates early, and under Gary Gensler, crypto was a hostage to archaic hang-ups and tin foil hat-inspired rhetoric, with Gensler claiming crypto was “unlikely [to] be a currency”, thanks to the fact that “the leading lights of this field are either in jail or awaiting extradition”. Crypto was never going to show its best side pre-regulation, and since Donald Trump took the White House in 2025, crypto regulation in the US is evolving at a rate not seen before; cue the GENIUS act.

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, for the first time, gives both issuers and users of stablecoins clarity on their lawfulness within society and how they can be used. With this, the CFTC has also been announced as the primary regulator of digital commodities and payment stablecoins, further legitimising its position as part of the traditional finance furniture in the U.S. While the industry is still in its infancy compared to the EU, the impact that robust regulation will have for the rest of the world will be disproportionately more important. If the world salutes the Euro, then it bows to the dollar, and stablecoins will add yet another arrow to the dollar’s ever-growing quiver.

Now that the stage is set and the world’s largest players have clarity, stablecoin adoption at both the institutional and consumer level is set to go supernova. Leading UK bank Standard Chartered has estimated the GENIUS act will “cause total stablecoin supply to rise from $230bn to $2tn by end-2028”.

One of the largest infiltrations into traditional finance to date is the transfer of U.S. treasuries to stablecoin issuers, with $1.2tn in U.S. debt set to be bought by Tether, Circle, and other dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies by 2030. Once reserved for institutional stalwarts like Berkshire Hathaway, crypto is pulling up a seat at the TradFi table and is set to have a larger piece of the treasury pie than China, Japan & the UK in just five years.

With the GENIUS Act and MiCA in full swing, and institutional driving stablecoin transactions, it will not be long before a lot of the FIAT capital flow globally will be represented by stablecoins. The Vice President of blockchain and digital assets at Mastercard, Raj Dhamodharan, recently highlighted that “most people won’t even know they’re using stablecoins” as the digital infrastructure required for crypto adoption is already in place.

The physical money that backs up the number on our banking app will soon be pegged to a digital dollar or euro without most of the world ever knowing. It may sound strange, but if anything, banking is simply catching up with consumer demands—and although this revolution will be silent, its impact over the coming years will speak volumes.

Mateusz Kara
Mateusz Kara

Mateusz Kara is the co-founder and CEO of Ari10, a leading European fiat-crypto payments gateway.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00364-11.86%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001663+1.34%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 19:30
Share
Bitcoin pode cair mais 30%, alerta analista após colapso do mercado

Bitcoin pode cair mais 30%, alerta analista após colapso do mercado

O post Bitcoin Pode Cair Mais 30%, Analista Alerta Após Colapso do Mercado apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin A recente turbulência do mercado ativada pelo anúncio de Donald Trump de novas tarifas sobre a China pode ser apenas o começo de uma correção mais profunda, de acordo com o conhecido analista de criptomoeda il Capo of Crypto. Na sua mais recente atualização de mercado, o analista advertiu que a forte queda nas vendas poderia marcar os estágios iniciais de um evento maior e mais imprevisível - o que ele descreveu como um potencial cenário de "cisne negro". Ele acredita que, embora a capitulação extrema já tenha atingido muitas altcoins, o mercado mais amplo ainda não atingiu um verdadeiro fundo. De acordo com il Capo, várias criptomoedas importantes permanecem sobrevalorizadas e ainda podem enfrentar quedas adicionais. Ele alertou que mesmo áreas tradicionalmente vistas como fortes "zonas de compra" podem não se sustentar se ocorrer outra onda de venda de pânico. O Bitcoin, que atualmente está sendo negociado acima de $100.000, ainda pode precisar corrigir mais antes que uma recuperação sustentável possa começar. O analista apontou para uma faixa entre $60.000 e $70.000 como uma possível zona de fundo que poderia redefinir as condições de mercado. Até lá, disse ele, os riscos de queda permanecem altos. Il Capo também estendeu sua cautela para além dos ativos digitais, observando que a fragilidade estrutural nos mercados financeiros tradicionais poderia amplificar a volatilidade em todas as classes de ativos. Ele alertou que as próximas semanas poderiam trazer um período de incerteza e uma "redefinição" temporária antes do retorno da confiança dos investidores. Por enquanto, o analista espera que o mercado lateral continue durante o fim de semana, seguido por uma renovada pressão descendente assim que os mercados globais reabrirem. Sua mensagem aos investidores: mantenha-se cauteloso, evite superexposição e prepare-se para choques inesperados. Fonte As informações fornecidas neste artigo são apenas para fins educacionais e não constituem aconselhamento financeiro, de investimento ou de negociação. Coindoo.com não endossa ou recomenda qualquer estratégia de investimento específica ou criptomoeda. Sempre conduza sua própria pesquisa e consulte um consultor financeiro licenciado antes de tomar quaisquer decisões de investimento.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010429+1.51%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.933-0.63%
MAY
MAY$0.02897-2.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 19:22
Share
Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que o Venus Protocol anunciou numa publicação na plataforma X que alguns utilizadores da Venus foram afetados pelo desacoplamento do preço do WBETH durante a turbulência do mercado. A Venus Labs irá compensar os utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas devido ao problema de desacoplamento do WBETH que ocorreu entre as 21:36 e as 22:16 (UTC) em 10 de outubro de 2025, através do fundo de risco do protocolo.
FUND
FUND$0.01376-30.15%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 19:41
Share

Trending News

More

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Bitcoin pode cair mais 30%, alerta analista após colapso do mercado

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

ZachXBT: Para além do facto de que Garrett Jin parece estar a colaborar com baleias chinesas, ainda existem demasiadas incógnitas neste incidente.

Top 3 moedas que poderiam transformar $1.000 em $100.000: Ozak AI lidera o jogo de inversão