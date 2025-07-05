Data: More than 30.4% of Bitcoin has not been touched in more than 5 years By: PANews 2025/07/05 09:05

BTC $111,539.92 -0.35% MORE $0.02546 -0.11% NOT $0.000894 -3.55%

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Cointelegraph, several BTC addresses that had been silent for 14 years transferred billions of dollars, and more than 30.4% of Bitcoin remained unused for more than 5 years.