STIX founder: We have received commissions from more than a dozen WLFI OTC sellers, but there are very few buyers By: PANews 2025/07/05 09:11

PANews reported on July 5 that Taran, the founder of the over-the-counter trading platform STIX, posted on the X platform that he had received contact from more than a dozen WLFI over-the-counter sellers (holding positions of 7 to 8 figures) who wanted to sell at any price higher than the cost price, but there were very few buyers.