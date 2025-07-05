Sanctioned Russian Giant Rostec Bypasses Banks with Tron-Based RUBx Stablecoin

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/05 03:27
Gravity
G$0.007504+0.99%
Threshold
T$0.01236+3.00%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.009394-4.79%
SUN
SUN$0.024048-0.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,555.95-0.50%

Rostec, a major Russian state-owned defense conglomerate, has found a way to bypass traditional banking systems. It has revealed its intention to introduce its RUBx stablecoin alongside RT-Pay, a specialized platform designed for cryptocurrency-based transactions.

The RUBx token, which maintains a 1:1 peg to the Russian ruble, will function on the TRON blockchain network.

In a July 3 company statement, Rostec indicated that both the stablecoin and RT-Pay platforms would function as secure payment mechanisms for commercial entities and retail users.

Why the RUBx Stablecoin Could ‘Kill SWIFT’ for Russian Payments Despite US Sanctions

Rostec asserts that the platform operates in full compliance with Russian regulatory frameworks, including Central Bank requirements and anti-money laundering protocols designed to prevent terrorist financing.

Each RUBx token is supported by genuine ruble-denominated obligations. This backing is legally secured. The token maintains a one-to-one ratio with the actual ruble. We plan to launch the system within this year, with Rostec acting as the primary operator,” stated Rostec Deputy General Director Alexander Nazarov.

Rostec has operated under comprehensive US sanctions since June 2022, implemented following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

These restrictions, enforced by multiple nations, including the United States and European Union, target Rostec’s subsidiary companies and affiliated entities.

The sanctions seek to limit Russia’s military production capacity and its capabilities in weapons manufacturing.

Industry observers have characterized the RUBx stablecoin initiative as Russia’s strategic attempt to circumvent SWIFT, the international financial messaging system supervised by G-10 central banks, including the United States.

This interpretation gains credibility given that Russia’s Central Bank has explicitly stated in recent years that its primary objective in developing a digital ruble is to provide Russian corporations and financial institutions with “independence from SWIFT.”

Russia’s ‘Crypto Shift’: State-owned Firms Use Blockchain To Beat Dollar Dominance

Regarding the forthcoming RUBx stablecoin, Rostec confirmed that the RT-Pay platform will integrate with existing banking infrastructure, allowing digital payment processing and interaction with external cryptocurrency wallets and smart contracts.

The RUBx token, built on Justin Sun’s TRON blockchain, will have its source code made publicly available on GitHub and undergo verification and security auditing by CertiK, an independent international blockchain security firm.

Russia also appears to be increasingly embracing cryptocurrency as a method to circumvent international sanctions.

Recently, the Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg) announced it is collaborating with the Bank of Russia to assess digital asset-based payment solutions for grain export transactions.

Irina Zhachkina, RusAg’s First Deputy CEO, characterized cryptocurrencies as a “practical alternative instrument” for international payments, particularly as sanctions continue restricting Russia’s access to conventional financial systems.

Russian grain exporters are facing mounting pressure from restrictions that affect logistics, shipping insurance, and access to the SWIFT banking network.

These constraints have increasingly complicated Russian companies’ ability to conduct transactions in US dollars or euros.

Both the RUBx stablecoin initiative and grain settlement mechanisms build upon Russia’s previous experience utilizing cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) for oil trade settlements with China and India.

State-owned enterprises are also simultaneously developing proprietary blockchain services.

For example, in March, Gazprom, Russia’s majority-state-owned energy giant, launched a series of tradable blockchain-powered “digital financial assets” (DFAs).

Similarly, Rostelecom, Russia’s largest telecommunications and digital services provider, issued two proprietary DFAs on the Moscow Exchange earlier that month.

Additionally, Russia appears to be leveraging cryptocurrency and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) as countermeasures against international sanctions.

In May, Russian media outlet RBC reported that the central bank had established regulatory guidelines governing the use of cryptocurrency by Russian firms in international trade agreements.

These regulations specify that digital currencies “must not be associated with securities issued by hostile issuers” and emphasize the necessity of engaging with projects that maintain a presence in “friendly countries.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Solana ainda ganha em velocidade e taxas pequenas, enquanto o Pepeto é o concorrente de meme com forte suporte, rápida tração de pré-venda, [...] O post Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor Cripto Para Comprar Agora Enquanto Pré-venda do Pepeto Visa 100x apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00364-11.86%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001663+1.34%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 19:30
Share
Bitcoin pode cair mais 30%, alerta analista após colapso do mercado

Bitcoin pode cair mais 30%, alerta analista após colapso do mercado

O post Bitcoin Pode Cair Mais 30%, Analista Alerta Após Colapso do Mercado apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin A recente turbulência do mercado ativada pelo anúncio de Donald Trump de novas tarifas sobre a China pode ser apenas o começo de uma correção mais profunda, de acordo com o conhecido analista de criptomoeda il Capo of Crypto. Na sua mais recente atualização de mercado, o analista advertiu que a forte queda nas vendas poderia marcar os estágios iniciais de um evento maior e mais imprevisível - o que ele descreveu como um potencial cenário de "cisne negro". Ele acredita que, embora a capitulação extrema já tenha atingido muitas altcoins, o mercado mais amplo ainda não atingiu um verdadeiro fundo. De acordo com il Capo, várias criptomoedas importantes permanecem sobrevalorizadas e ainda podem enfrentar quedas adicionais. Ele alertou que mesmo áreas tradicionalmente vistas como fortes "zonas de compra" podem não se sustentar se ocorrer outra onda de venda de pânico. O Bitcoin, que atualmente está sendo negociado acima de $100.000, ainda pode precisar corrigir mais antes que uma recuperação sustentável possa começar. O analista apontou para uma faixa entre $60.000 e $70.000 como uma possível zona de fundo que poderia redefinir as condições de mercado. Até lá, disse ele, os riscos de queda permanecem altos. Il Capo também estendeu sua cautela para além dos ativos digitais, observando que a fragilidade estrutural nos mercados financeiros tradicionais poderia amplificar a volatilidade em todas as classes de ativos. Ele alertou que as próximas semanas poderiam trazer um período de incerteza e uma "redefinição" temporária antes do retorno da confiança dos investidores. Por enquanto, o analista espera que o mercado lateral continue durante o fim de semana, seguido por uma renovada pressão descendente assim que os mercados globais reabrirem. Sua mensagem aos investidores: mantenha-se cauteloso, evite superexposição e prepare-se para choques inesperados. Fonte As informações fornecidas neste artigo são apenas para fins educacionais e não constituem aconselhamento financeiro, de investimento ou de negociação. Coindoo.com não endossa ou recomenda qualquer estratégia de investimento específica ou criptomoeda. Sempre conduza sua própria pesquisa e consulte um consultor financeiro licenciado antes de tomar quaisquer decisões de investimento.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010429+1.51%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.933-0.63%
MAY
MAY$0.02897-2.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 19:22
Share
Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que o Venus Protocol anunciou numa publicação na plataforma X que alguns utilizadores da Venus foram afetados pelo desacoplamento do preço do WBETH durante a turbulência do mercado. A Venus Labs irá compensar os utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas devido ao problema de desacoplamento do WBETH que ocorreu entre as 21:36 e as 22:16 (UTC) em 10 de outubro de 2025, através do fundo de risco do protocolo.
FUND
FUND$0.01376-30.15%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 19:41
Share

Trending News

More

Solana vs Pepeto: Melhor cripto para comprar agora enquanto o pré-lançamento do Pepeto visa 100x

Bitcoin pode cair mais 30%, alerta analista após colapso do mercado

Venus Labs planeia compensar utilizadores verificados que sofreram perdas vencido ao desacoplamento do preço WBETH

ZachXBT: Para além do facto de que Garrett Jin parece estar a colaborar com baleias chinesas, ainda existem demasiadas incógnitas neste incidente.

Top 3 moedas que poderiam transformar $1.000 em $100.000: Ozak AI lidera o jogo de inversão