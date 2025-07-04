Alpine Fox LP founder says he has reached an agreement with a whale buyer on a transaction of more than 8,000 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/04 22:52

FOX $0.01912 -8.51% BTC $111,591.92 -0.68% MORE $0.02548 -0.07% ALPINE $0.9126 -7.68% ME $0.4318 -0.46%

According to PANews on July 4, Mike Alfred, founder of Alpine Fox LP, posted on the X platform: "A super whale buyer contacted me in the past hour and we have reached an agreement on a transaction of more than 8,000 bitcoins. The selling pressure in the open market will decrease and the price is expected to recover by next Monday."